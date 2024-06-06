J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.80-$10.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.96-$9.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.02 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.800-10.200 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.07.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SJM
J. M. Smucker Price Performance
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -481.81%.
Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker
In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
