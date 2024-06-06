J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.80-$10.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.96-$9.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.02 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.800-10.200 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.07.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.94. 693,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -131.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.77. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $154.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -481.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.