Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Director Sells $470,633.32 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) Director Dean Hager sold 30,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $470,633.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,639 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,818.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dean Hager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,309,444.80.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.45. 540,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Jamf by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

