Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Sells $88,449.12 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Jason Wudi sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $88,449.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 329,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,077,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Wudi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Jason Wudi sold 33,830 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $605,218.70.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 540,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18, a PEG ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.41. Jamf Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopp LeRoy C acquired a new position in Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $7,385,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $1,203,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $2,628,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

