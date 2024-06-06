Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of JAMF opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. Jamf has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jamf will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Strosahl sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,965 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,621.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Strosahl sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,043,965 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,621.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $44,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,717.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,476 shares of company stock worth $4,844,783. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Jamf by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,158,000 after buying an additional 462,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,923,000 after buying an additional 129,489 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 6.0% in the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,730,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,221,000 after buying an additional 153,849 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 6.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,344,000 after buying an additional 115,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jamf by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 265,040 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

