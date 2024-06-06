Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$28.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$31.58.

TSE CWB opened at C$25.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.57. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$23.21 and a one year high of C$31.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. In related news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

