Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 32,496 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $4,421,405.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,352,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,600,604.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IES Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC traded down $6.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.16. 110,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,164. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $184.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.47 and its 200-day moving average is $107.85.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in IES in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in IES by 217.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

