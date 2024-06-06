Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.19 million and $131,933.47 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00011879 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001258 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,313.37 or 0.99949398 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00012448 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00108764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0012901 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $128,186.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

