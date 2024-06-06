Joseph Group Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,685,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after buying an additional 448,809 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 638,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 471,586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 507,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 261,204 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 409,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 393,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.44. 201,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,017. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.