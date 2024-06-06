Joseph Group Capital Management Buys 166 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 1.4% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after buying an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $1,087,983,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Eaton by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,860,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,767,000 after buying an additional 918,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $181,411,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Eaton by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,698,000 after buying an additional 654,855 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Down 4.0 %

ETN traded down $13.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $313.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,008. The company has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $182.20 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

