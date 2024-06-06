Joseph Group Capital Management Grows Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September comprises 7.9% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management owned about 2.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,441.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 321,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 312,099 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.19. 89,912 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

