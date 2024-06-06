Joseph Group Capital Management Has $625,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Joseph Group Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 316,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $259,275,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 470,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

USMV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.24. 5,541,778 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.