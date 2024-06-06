Joseph Group Capital Management Purchases 224 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 324.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,947,000 after buying an additional 229,766 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,223. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.24. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $112.76.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

