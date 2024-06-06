Joseph Group Capital Management Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 514,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,764,000 after buying an additional 49,986 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.70. 2,421,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,073. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average is $83.14.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

