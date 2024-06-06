JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

CMCO opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.26. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $58,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

