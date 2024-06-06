JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $20.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.11.

Wendy’s Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of WEN opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. Wendy’s has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $22.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 203.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 378.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

