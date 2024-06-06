JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $457.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $509.00 to $457.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $492.00 to $397.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.68.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $308.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $293.03 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,847,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $791,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,756,000 after purchasing an additional 137,454 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

