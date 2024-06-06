JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.87

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.87 and last traded at $60.81, with a volume of 8066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.76.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $596.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at $542,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,600,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,996,000.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

