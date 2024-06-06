KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CFO Sells $10,876.74 in Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) CFO Mary Reumuth sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $10,876.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,350 shares in the company, valued at $391,891.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KALA BIO Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. KALA BIO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($1.31). As a group, equities research analysts predict that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KALA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of KALA BIO

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KALA BIO stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of KALA BIO worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

