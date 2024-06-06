Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $59,261,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,745,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 464,667 shares during the period. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,976,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 263,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.45. 804,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,339. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

