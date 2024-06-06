Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ashland by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Ashland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.23. 317,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.62.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is 42.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASH shares. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

