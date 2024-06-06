Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,951,000 after acquiring an additional 61,693 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $18,645,000. River Global Investors LLP grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 478.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 6.5 %

VSCO traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,337,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,786. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.16. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $30.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.