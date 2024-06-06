Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $4.68 Million Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 319,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other EVERTEC news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $598,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $388,523.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.30. 752,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,819. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $42.21.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $205.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.75 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 8.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

