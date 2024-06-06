Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $200,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.91. 195,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,973. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.15. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.48 and a 12 month high of $184.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on GTLS

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.