Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Invests $485,000 in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Insider Transactions at Fortrea

In other news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Fortrea Price Performance

NASDAQ FTRE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -19.86.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

