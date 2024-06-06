Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Black Hills worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Black Hills by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Black Hills by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BKH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BKH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.22. 184,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.69. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $64.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

