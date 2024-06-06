Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of First Bancorp worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 17,233.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 57.1% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 115,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,903. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

