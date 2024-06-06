Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 2,248 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 559.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 120,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 2.1 %

HSII stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 94,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,745. The firm has a market cap of $690.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.