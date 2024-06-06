Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 10,201 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial comprises 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Synovus Financial worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after buying an additional 65,434 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.47. 693,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

