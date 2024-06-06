Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 14,883 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,883 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $1,610,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 64.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 181,904 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 307,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

