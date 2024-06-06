Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 18,761 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,761 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of OUTFRONT Media worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 1,369.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 277,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OUT. TheStreet raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE OUT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.21. 2,019,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,855. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.11%.

About OUTFRONT Media

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.