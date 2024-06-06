Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,883 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Summit Materials by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUM. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE SUM traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 641,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

