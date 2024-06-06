Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,062 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,307,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,593. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

