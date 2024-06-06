Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Enpro makes up 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Enpro by 5,227.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Enpro in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NPO stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.40. 109,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,944. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.08 and a 12-month high of $170.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,084.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.46.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.