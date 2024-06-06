Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 368 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,237,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $1,843,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.1 %

WY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.77. 4,555,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,486. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.