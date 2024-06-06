Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock remained flat at $269.62 during trading hours on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $196.74 and a 52 week high of $278.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $1,755,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,278,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $1,755,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,278,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.08, for a total transaction of $1,105,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,506 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,266 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,648. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

