Keep Network Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Keep Network token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $159.39 million and $25,594.82 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,288,443 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
