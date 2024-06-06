Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,967 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,979,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,124,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,207,253. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $34.51. 5,846,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,565,264. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

