KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.10% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $70,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,800,000 shares of company stock worth $1,813,406,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $3.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,277,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,212. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

