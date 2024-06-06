Kristina Salen Sells 12,518 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,386.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.59. 18,254,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,385,668. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 140,560.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

