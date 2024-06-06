Kulesh Shanmugasundaram Sells 11,748 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $23,613.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 148,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,003.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kulesh Shanmugasundaram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24.
- On Monday, April 1st, Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $30,309.84.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $30,309.84.
Angi Stock Performance
Shares of ANGI opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 1.95. Angi Inc. has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.18.
Institutional Trading of Angi
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.
Angi Company Profile
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.
