Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $540.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.59. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

