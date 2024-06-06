Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,090 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.86.

Shares of AON opened at $285.58 on Thursday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.64 and a 200-day moving average of $306.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

