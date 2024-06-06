Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $300,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $156.33 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $156.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832 over the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RCL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.81.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

