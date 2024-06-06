Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $259.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.27. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.28 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

