Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New $830,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $235.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.