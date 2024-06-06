Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 704,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 74,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Welltower by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after buying an additional 47,571 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Welltower Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WELL opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.30. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $75.86 and a one year high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

