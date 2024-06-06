Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $278.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

