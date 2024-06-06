Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,244,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,110,000 after buying an additional 89,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,947,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,843,000 after purchasing an additional 294,984 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 416,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 88,421 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 335,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 35,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,011,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,568,484,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,011,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,568,484,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,124,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,207,253 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

