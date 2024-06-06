Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 11,561 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,561 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in Caterpillar by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 392,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 16,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $329.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.74 and its 200 day moving average is $320.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.45 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $161.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

