Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 6,897 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 198,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $198.21 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

